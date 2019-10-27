Singer songwriter Chance the Rapper endorsed teachers striking in his hometown of Chicago while hosting and performing on "Saturday Night Live."

Chance was seen wearing a Chicago Teachers Union sweatshirt and a White Sox hat during the monologue where he rapped about the city's nickname, "The Second City." The lyrics focused on his love for things always second.

“I fully support you,” Chance said. "I just wish that when I was in school, my teachers had gone on a strike.”

Since Oct. 17, Chicago teachers have been on strike demanding higher salaries, smaller class sizes and more support.

RELATED: School's out: Chicago teachers strike, 1st day deal unlikely

A tweet from Eric Ruder, who does communications for the teachers union, showed the bargaining team watching just before midnight.

RELATED: Beyoncé's father Mathew Knowles is battling breast cancer

RELATED: Former 'Bachelor' speaks out about leaving the scene of a deadly crash

Chance wasn't the only person on SNL showing their support. Cast members Cecily Strong, Alex Moffat and Chris Reed were also seen wearing CTU shirts at the end of the show.

Chance has shown support for Chicago's public schools previously. In 2017, he donated $1 million to support arts and enrichment programs.

Chance The Rapper performs on day two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival's first weekend on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP