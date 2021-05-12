Chick-fil-A limiting sauces due to supply chain shortage

Many of the fast-food chain's locations across the country are only giving out one dipping sauce cup per entrée order right now.

WASHINGTON — Chick-fil-A is limiting the number of free sauces a customer can receive due to a supply chain shortage.

On the company's website last week, a post alerted customers that there was an "industrywide supply chain shortage," and that some items, like sauces, may be unavailable.

As a result, many of the fast-food chain's locations across the country are only giving out one dipping sauce cup per entrée order.

"Due to industry-wide supply chain disruptions, some Chick-fil-A restaurants are experiencing a shortage of select items, like sauces," a Chick-fil-A spokesperson said via email. "We are actively working to make adjustments to solve this issue quickly and apologize to our Guests for any inconvenience."

The Atlanta-based company reassured customers that the shortage does not impact their chicken supply, despite a recent chicken wing shortage. Chick-fil-A added that it is working hard to solve the issue and for its more than 2,500 restaurants in 47 states, Washington D.C. and Canada.

Supply chain shortages have also impacted other nationwide restaurant chains like Moe's Southwest Grill, McAlister's Deli and Schlotzsky’s. Each company announced that some items may be unavailable due to supply chain shortages.

In April, some restaurants in the U.S. reported a shortage of ketchup after Heinz, one of the largest ketchup suppliers in the country, said it was facing a demand increase on its supplies during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year around this time, many fast-food restaurants were closed globally due to the spike in COVID-19 infections, impacting sales. But recently, these establishments have been seeing a rebound as the world emerges from the pandemic.