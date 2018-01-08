It's National Avocado Day, take two.

Chipotle said its free guacamole promotion Tuesday was so popular it "broke the internet." So the fast-casual chain has extended the deal through Wednesday.

“Today was a record breaking day for Chipotle! We had an unprecedented increase in new digital customers as a result of the free guac promo in honor of National Avocado Day," the company said in a statement. "Unfortunately, breaking these records also broke the internet, but we are now back up and running."

Free guac on National Avocado Day, groundbreaking. Actually, internet-breaking. Getting our servers back up ASAP. 👨‍💻 — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) July 31, 2018

For Wednesday's promotion, a coupon code won't be needed. It was AVOCADO Tuesday.

"To thank our customers for their understanding during our challenges today, we’re extending the promo," the statement said. "Get free guac with any entrée ordered online or via the app through Wednesday, while supplies last with no code necessary."

The made-up holiday of the healthy fat fruit was founded in 2017 by California-based Model Meals delivery service and is held on July 31. It shouldn't be confused with National Guacamole Day, which is Sept. 16.

By ordering ahead with the app or online, customers are able to skip the line.

"Today’s enthusiasm showed us that customers want online ordering solutions, and we’re committed to making our digital options bigger and better in the future,” the company said in the statement.

