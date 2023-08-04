Home goods retailer announces 'last day' of business, closing stores in 16 states

WASHINGTON — Christmas Tree Shops has set the closing date for all of its remaining stores.
The home-goods retailer announced on its website that Saturday, Aug. 12 will be the "Last Day" of business before the stores close their doors for good.
This comes just three months after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
The retailer is also warning customers to watch out for fake websites claiming to be them, nothing that Christmas Tree Shops "does not sell online."
"There are several websites and Facebook pages claiming to be us. Please make sure you're on our official website and Facebook page before providing any personal information," a notice posted on the company's official website said.
When the Massachusetts-based chain filed for bankruptcy it aimed to complete restructuring and exit Chapter 11 as a “financially stronger retailer” by the end of August. At the time, Christmas Tree Shops planned to close just a small number of underperforming stores.
But in a court filing in late June, Christmas Tree Shops confirmed that it defaulted on a $45 million bankruptcy loan and had agreed to liquidate it's remaining locations, unless a buyer emerged in the final hour.
More than 20 locations have already closed since the going-out-of-business sales began. As of this week, there are still 49 Christmas Tree Shops locations in 16 states, according to its online store locator.
The company has been under new ownership since Bed Bath & Beyond, which also declared bankruptcy earlier this year, sold them in 2020.
Christmas Tree Shops store closings 2023: Full list of remaining stores to close
Connecticut
Danbury: 15 Backus Ave.
Manchester: 120 Hale Road
Orange: 220 Indian River Road
Waterford: 824 Hartford Turnpike
Delaware
Wilmington: 5450 Brandywine Parkway
Rehoboth Beach: 19563 Coastal Hwy
Indiana
Mishawaka: 5851 North Grape Road
Massachusetts
Avon: 15 Stockwell Drive
Foxboro: 340 Patriots Place
Holyoke: 39 Holyoke Street
Hyannis: 655 Route 132
Lynnfield: 28-34 Broadway, Rt. 1 South
North Attleboro: 1505 South Washington Street
Shrewsbury: 1000 Boston Turnpike
Somerville: 177 Middlesex Ave.
Maryland
Waldorf: 2925 Festival Way
Maine
Bangor: 46 Springer Drive
Scarborough: 490 Payne Road
Michigan
Utica: 13361 Hall Road
North Carolina
Greensboro: 1210 Bridford Pkwy East
New Hampshire
North Conway: 1584 White Mt. Highway
Salem: 92 Cluff Crossing Road Route 28
New Jersey
Brick: 479 Rt. 70 East
Cherry Hill: 2130 Route 70 West
Deptford: 1775 Deptford Center Road
Freehold: 100 Trotters Way
Mays Landing: 230 Consumers Square
Paramus: 300 Ikea Drive
Rockaway: 327 Mount Hope Avenue
Springfield: 350 Route 22 West
Woodland Park: 1728 US Route 46
New York
Albany: 1425 Central Avenue
Amherst: 1701 Niagara Falls Blvd Suite 500
Deer Park: 1150 The Arches Circle
Hartsdale: 393 North Central Ave.
Johnson City: 420 Harry L Drive
Middletown: 1100 North Galleria Drive
North Syracuse: 132 Northern Lights Plaza
Poughkeepsie: 1895 South Rd
Riverhead: 1791 Old Country Rd CR58
Rochester: 790 Jefferson Rd. Rte 252
Staten Island: 85 Bricktown Way
Ohio
Dayton: 2264 Miamisburg Centerville Road
Pennsylvania
Moosic: 4001 Shoppes Blvd.
Harrisburg: 4690 High Pointe Blvd.
York: 2935 Concord Road
Rhode Island
Middletown: 99 East Main Road
Virginia
Glen Allen: 9819 West Broad Street
Vermont
Williston: 100 Cypress Street