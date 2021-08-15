Colorado reacts as Afghanistan falls to Taliban

From those who are saddened to see the Taliban take over, to those who served in the war, Coloradans call the situation in Kabul "tragic" and "disheartening."

COLORADO, USA — Tamim Aslamy does not have clear memories of his short time in Afghanistan, the place he was born. The last few days have still weighed heavy on him.

"Even though I grew up in Colorado, my immediate family, my distanced family, we left Afghanistan during the height of the Soviet-era," he said. "Just being born there, you still are attached to that country."

Aslamy finds it hard to be hopeful for the people in Afghanistan and said all people can do now is pray and offer support wherever possible.

As a father of a 15-year-old daughter, Aslamy said the most difficult aspect of the situation is fearing how the Taliban's takeover will affect women and children.

"The rule of Taliban is very harsh to women," Aslamy said. "It is disheartening to watch the progress of women, especially over the past 20 years with schools and what not opening up for women, and then for that to be taken over night and women being pushed as second-class citizens, it is hurtful."

Democratic Rep. Jason Crow, who served two combat tours in Afghanistan, told 9NEWS, "I left a part of my heart in that country as many veterans did."

Crow said the country will have years to debate the "missteps and mistakes of Afghanistan," but right now, the United States has one priority.

"We have one mission, that is to get all U.S. citizens out," Crow said. "Once we get U.S. citizens out, then we need to get as many Afghan partners out as possible; we just need to save as many lives as we can."

In the last month, Crow led the effort to pass the Allies Act of 2021 and the HOPE for Afghan SIVs Act of 2021.

"What that does is we gravely expand the number of special immigrant visas that are allocated, provide financial support to them and their families, provide financial support for the evacuation efforts, but also to speed up the bureaucracy and the process so that is now a law, that’s gonna help us bring more and more of those folks here," Crow said.

Crow began calling for the evacuation of U.S. Citizens and Afghan partners in April when the Biden Administration announced the withdrawal of combat troops.

"Today is a great illustration of why you should have started that process earlier," Crow said, "but now we have to do everything we can in the days and weeks ahead to hold the airport and get those folks out."