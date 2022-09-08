Colorado governor orders flags lowered to honor Queen Elizabeth II

"Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history and in the story of our world," said President Joe Biden.

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff until sunset on the day of interment in honor of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Polis followed the proclamation issued Thursday by President Joe Biden that flags be lowered to half-staff at all U.S. embassies, legations, consular offices, military facilities, naval vessels, stations and the White House.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era," Biden said in his proclamation.

"In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her," Biden continued. "Queen Elizabeth II led always with grace, an unwavering commitment to duty, and the incomparable power of her example. She was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States."

"She helped make our relationship special. The seven decades of her history-making reign bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world."

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday at age 96 after 70 years on the throne.

The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse.

King Charles III arrived at Buckingham Palace on Friday for the first time as Britain’s monarch. The king flew to London from Scotland.

The king will meet Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was appointed just days earlier, and deliver a speech to the nation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

