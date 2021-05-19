What's coming to Netflix and leaving in June 2021

Netflix is releasing an interactive mindfulness experience where viewers can choose their own customizable path like meditate, relax or sleep.

WASHINGTON — Summer is right around the corner and Netflix is bringing the heat. The streaming platform on Wednesday announced its full lineup of what's coming and going throughout the month of June.

The highly anticipated Netflix original movie "Fatherhood," starring Kevin Hart, is expected to be released on June 16. Several Netflix original documentaries like "Penguin Town," "This Is Pop," "Murder by the Coast" and "Wonder Boy" will also be added.

The streaming platform announced new seasons of its hit series like "Too Hot to Handle," "Elite" and "Workin' Moms" will be coming during June as well.

A new interactive mindfulness experience with "Unwind Your Mind," will be released on June 15. Netflix said it lets viewers choose one of three customizable paths: Meditation (a simple guided session), Relax (for a daily wind-down), or Sleep (to calm the mind and body before bed).

Not only is Netflix adding lots of original content, but blockbuster movies like "Silver Linings Playbook," "The Big Lebowski" and "Million Dollar Baby" will be added too.

However, all good things must come to an end. Hit movies like "Crazy, Stupid, Love," "Invictus," "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" and all three "Back to the Future" movies will be taken off Netflix by the end of the month. Netflix also announced that seasons 1-5 of "The Twilight Zone" will also be leaving by the 30th.

Check out the full list of the coming and goings of content on Netflix in June:

Here's a sneak peek at some of what's coming to Netflix in The US this June! pic.twitter.com/LN4LyRDx0x — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) May 19, 2021

Coming to Netflix June 2021

June 1

"Abduction"

"American Outlaws"

"Bad Teacher"

"Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know"

"CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play"

"Cradle 2 the Grave"

"Flipped"

"Fools Rush In"

"Happy Endings: Season 1"

"Happy Endings: Season 2"

"Happy Endings: Season 3"

"I Am Sam"

"Love Jones"

"Million Dollar Baby"

"Ninja Assassin"

"Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen"

"Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen"

"Stand by Me"

"Starsky & Hutch"

"Streets of Fire"

"Swordfish"

"The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1"

"The Best Man"

"The Big Lebowski"

"The Wedding Guest"

"The Wind"

"What Women Want"

June 2

"2 Hearts"

"Alone: Season 7"

"Carnaval" -- NETFLIX FILM

"Kim's Convenience: Season 5"

The fifth and final season of the simply wonderful Kim's Convenience is coming to Netflix (in The US) on June 2 pic.twitter.com/MrAGKUBQx1 — Netflix (@netflix) May 19, 2021

June 3

"Alan Saldaña: Locked Up" -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

"Creator's File: GOLD" -- NETFLIX SERIES

"Dancing Queens" -- NETFLIX FILM

"Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2" -- NETFLIX FILM

"Summertime: Season 2" -- NETFLIX SERIES

June 4

"Feel Good: Season 2" -- NETFLIX SERIES

"Sweet Tooth" -- NETFLIX SERIES

"Trippin' with the Kandasamys" -- NETFLIX FILM

"Xtreme" -- NETFLIX FILM

June 5

"Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats" -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

June 7

"Vampire Academy"

June 9

"Awake" -- NETFLIX FILM

"L.A.’s Finest: LA's Finest: Season 2"

"Tragic Jungle" -- NETFLIX FILM

June 10

"A Haunted House 2"

"Camellia Sisters"

"Locombianos" -- NETFLIX SERIES

June 11

"Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2" -- NETFLIX SERIES

"Lupin: Part 2" -- NETFLIX SERIES

"Skater Girl" -- NETFLIX FILM

"Trese"

"Wish Dragon" -- NETFLIX FAMILY

June 13

"The Devil Below"

"Picture a Scientist"

June 14

"Elite Short Stories" -- NETFLIX SERIES

June 15

"FTA"

"Unwind Your Mind" -- NETFLIX INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE

"Let's Eat"

"Life of Crime"

"Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1"

"Sir! No Sir!"

June 16

"Lowriders"

"Penguin Town" -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

"Silver Skates" -- NETFLIX FILM

June 17

"Black Summer: Season 2" -- NETFLIX SERIES

"The Gift: Season 3" -- NETFLIX SERIES

"Hospital Playlist: Season 2" -- NETFLIX SERIES

"Katla" -- NETFLIX SERIES

"Silver Linings Playbook"

June 18

"A Family" -- NETFLIX FILM

"Elite: Season 4" -- NETFLIX SERIES

"Fatherhood" -- NETFLIX FILM

"Jagame Thandhiram" -- NETFLIX FILM

"The Rational Life" -- NETFLIX SERIES

"The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals" -- NETFLIX SERIES

June 19

"Nevertheless" -- NETFLIX SERIES

June 22

"This Is Pop" -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

June 23

"Good on Paper" -- NETFLIX FILM

"The House of Flowers: The Movie" -- NETFLIX FILM

"Murder by the Coast" -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

"Too Hot to Handle: Season 2" -- NETFLIX SERIES

June 24

"The Naked Director: Season 2" -- NETFLIX SERIES

"The Seventh Day"

"Sisters on Track" -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

June 25

"The A List: Season 2" -- NETFLIX SERIES

"The Ice Road" -- NETFLIX FILM

"Sex/Life" -- NETFLIX SERIES

June 28

"Wonder Boy" -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

June 29

"StarBeam: Season 4"

June 30

"America: The Motion Picture" -- NETFLIX FILM

"Lying and Stealing"

"Sophie: A Murder in West Cork" -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Leaving Netflix in June 2021

June 1

"Alone: Season 6"

"Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2"

June 4

"Hannibal: Seasons 1-3"

June 6

"Searching for Bobby Fischer"

June 9

"Portlandia: Seasons 1-8"

June 17

"Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers"

June 21

"Dark Skies"

June 26

"The Secret Life of Pets 2"

June 27

"20th Century Women"

"Tales of the City (1993): Season 1"

June 28

"Bratz: The Movie"

June 30

"30 Minutes or Less"

"A Bridge Too Far"

"Acts of Violence"

"Back to the Future"

"Back to the Future Part II"

"Back to the Future Part III"

"Bonnie and Clyde"

"Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs"

"Crazy, Stupid, Love"

"Enter the Dragon"

"Fiddler on the Roof"

"From Paris with Love"

"Gothika"

"Immortals"

"Invictus"

"Jason X"

"Leprechaun"

"Scarface"

"Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3"

"The Accountant of Auschwitz"

"The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo"

"The Land Before Time"

"The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure"

"The Roommate"

"The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5"

"Training Day"

"Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2"