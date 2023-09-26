Companies using employee badges to track in-person work

As companies continue to shift to more in person work, some are using a new way to make sure people are coming in when they are supposed too.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More companies are asking employees to come back to office after years of remote work and now, some are turning to new ways to track how long people are at work.

The work IDs people have been using to get into the office, might start showing the boss how long they're there.

Right now, companies all over the world are trying to figure out if workers are really showing up to the office.

In August, Facebook's parent company MMeta announced managers would be checking badge data monthly to see if its employees have been in the office enough.

That means they'll be checking when people get into the building, when they leave for breaks and lunch, and when they leave for good. This is all to make sure people are actually reporting into work when they say they are.

Meta isn't the only place adopting this idea.

Amazon, JP Morgan Chase, and Google have also told employees they will start using a similar system.

Right now, most major companies want employees coming in at least 3 days a week, but, some companies are so big it makes it hard to track and enforce.

Some employees aren't big fans of this extra level of monitoring, but it is legal.