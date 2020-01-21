The first U.S. case of a coronavirus originating from China has been reported, the CDC confirms.

The infected individual is a 30 year old man from Washington State, Washington State Epidemiologist Scott Lindquist said at a press conference. The patient is in good condition and was hospitalized out of standard precautionary procedures.

Six people have died and almost 300 have been infected in China so far by the mysterious respiratory infection. Chinese officials recently confirmed that the virus can be spread from person to person, although it is unclear how easily it spreads.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier, Director for the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said travel related spread of the illness has been confirmed in Thailand, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea.

The patient had traveled to Wuhuan, China, where the virus is believed to have originated. The outbreak initially was connected to a seafood market in the the city, but human-to-human transmission could make the virus spread more quickly and widely. News of the illness spreading among people came as China reported a sharp uptick in cases.

The World Health Organization is expected to meet Wednesday to decide whether to declare it an international public health emergency, the New York Times reported.

Face masks are selling out and temperature checks at airports are the new norm as China tries to control the outbreak during the Lunar New Year travel rush.

The stock prices of some companies that sell masks have risen, but markets fell in much of Asia as investors worried about the potential impact on tourism and the economy. That prompted a selloff of airlines and other travel businesses.