HAWAII, USA — A couple with connections to Deep East Texas are accused of using the identities of deceased Texas children to conspire against the U.S. government while living in Hawaii, including falsely enlisting into the military and faking identification documents.

Walter Glenn Primose, also known as Bobby Edward Fort, and Gwynn Darle Morrison, also known as Julie Lyn Montague, were arrested on multiple charges recently in Hawaii, according to federal court records.

Photos from the court records show both wearing KGB uniforms. The pictures were submitted by the federal government in an effort to keep Primrose and Morrison detained without bail.

Primrose and Morrison are both facing charges of conspiracy to commit offense against the U.S. and aggravated identity theft for allegations of knowingly conspiring against the U.S government using false, fictitious statements. Both are charged with giving false statements to apply for a passport as well.

Documents state an investigation determined Primrose was born in Shelby County. They both attended the same high school and went to Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches from 1976 to 1979.

Records also list that Primrose and Morrison got married in 1980 in Nacogdoches. They also purchased a home in Nacogdoches in 1981 until it was foreclosed by the bank in 1987.

In 1987, Primrose and Morrison obtained birth certificates for two deceased Texas infants to assume the identities of Bobby Edward Fort and Julie Lyn Montague, the documents allege. Further records show that Primrose and Morrison remarried under the assumed identities in 1988 in Austin.

After obtaining these identities, the couple used the false names to obtain driver's licenses, ID cards, Social Security accounts in Hawaii.

Primrose is also accused of fraudulently enlisting into the U.S. Coast Guard in 1994, the document reads. He served in the military branch until his 2016 retirement under Fort's name. In the same year, Primrose started working as a U.S. Department of Defense contractor, which was his current job until his arrest.

Over the years, Primrose and Morrison are also accused of receiving multiple passports under their fake identities, according to the U.S. Department of State database.