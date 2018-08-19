Crazy Rich Asians" took No. 1 over Mark Wahlberg's action-packed "Mile 22."

Studios on Sunday say that "Crazy Rich Asians" took in an estimated $25.2 million from 3,384 locations this the weekend. The film starring Constance Wu has banked $34 million since opening Wednesday, far surpassing early industry expectations.

It's a surefire win for the film, which cost $30 million to produce.

"Crazy Rich Asians" outshone Jason Statham's shark movie "The Meg," which fell to second place with $21.2 million in its second weekend.

Wahlberg's R-rated "Mile 22" opened in third with an estimated $13.6 million. It had a $35 million production budget.

Rounding out the rest of the top five: The PG-13-rated "Alpha," a prehistoric family adventure about a boy who befriends a lost wolf, tied for fourth place with Tom Cruise's latest "Mission: Impossible" installment, "Fallout." Both films earned $10.5 million.

Final figures are expected Monday.

Contributing: Kim Willis

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.