Missing clouded leopard shuts down the Dallas Zoo as crews, police look for it

DALLAS — The Dallas Zoo was closed Friday morning after a clouded leopard was reported missing and crews were trying to find it.

The zoo around 10:15 a.m. posted that it was closed "due to a serious situation."

Zoo officials said they issued a "code blue" for a "non-dangerous animal that is out of its habitat."

"One of our clouded leopards was not in its habitat when the team arrived this morning and is unaccounted for at this time," the zoo said in a statement on Facebook. "Given the nature of these animals, we believe the animal is still on grounds and hiding."

Dallas police were helping the zoo search for the leopard, whose name is Nova, who is 3-4 years old, officials said. Multiple police units were on the scene, including officers with a drone.

Harrison Edell, the executive vice president of animal care at the zoo, said zoologists discovered that Nova was missing Friday morning. Nova's sister, Luna, was safe in the enclosure, but Nova was missing, and employees saw a tear in a mesh in the enclosure.

Edell said zoo officials then triggered the "code blue."

Nova is about 20-25 pounds and does not pose a danger to the humans, Edell said.

Nova, when scared, is likely to climb a tree, "hunt some squirrels and birds and hope not to be noticed," Edell said.

"Thinking like a cat, she likely went straight up to the trees and has not come down," Edell said.

Zoo employees believe the animal was still on zoo property.

Clouded leopards can can weigh up to 50 pounds, though females are generally smaller, according to the Smithsonian's National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute.

The Dallas Zoo last year released a video about the two clouded leopard sisters at the zoo, Nova and Luna.

Clouded leopards are native to Southeast Asia, according to the Smithsonian zoo.