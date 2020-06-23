Watch Live: Protesters face-off with police at Black Lives Matter Plaza 'autonomous zone'

Some demonstrators are still in the area of Black Lives Matter Plaza after they tried to dismantle the Andrew Jackson statue on Monday night.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Metro Police are pushing several protesters gathered in the area of Black Lives Matter Plaza on Tuesday after an attempt to remove the Andrew Jackson statue from in front of the White House on Monday night.

Officers are demanding that demonstrators evacuate and remove their tents from the area and are pushing them back from H Street to I Street. Protesters were heard chanting, "Move back!" to officers who have boarded the way, preventing people from moving forward.

The few protesters that remained in the area of Black Lives Matter Plaza overnight and into the morning marked the area as an autonomous zone. President Donald Trump threatened "serious force" if people make areas in D.C. autonomous zones.

WUSA9's Matt Gregory said early Tuesday that he was chased out of "The Black House" autonomous zone by three protesters. He said five protestors told him they didn't want cameras there. DPW crews were also in the area trying to clear the road.

Dozens of demonstrators are expected to march from Lafayette Square Park to the John Wilson Building on Tuesday to confront D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. They're expected to address concerns following weeks of protests and recent attempts of removing confederate statues in the city.

On Monday night, a large crowd of protesters broke into the fence surrounding the Andrew Jackson statue and tried to topple the bronze statue using ropes. Police arrived at the scene shortly after and pushed the crowd out of Lafayette Park to Black Lives Matter Plaza using pepper spray.

Following the intense encounter with police, President Donald Trump tweeted that multiple people were arrested. Trump also tweeted that he has authorized officers to arrest anyone who destroys or vandalizes any monument.