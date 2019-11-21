Six of the Democratic presidential candidates who appeared on stage in Wednesday's debate have already qualified for the next debate in four weeks. Two more are close. Everyone else has a lot of work to do.

The Democratic National Committee has upped the requirements for the December 19 debate, and candidates must meet them by December 12.

Candidates must have at least 200,000 unique donors and a minimum of 800 unique donors per state in at least 20 states. Candidates must also mark 4% in at least four national or early-state polls, or achieve 6% in two single-state polls in the early states. Polls must be released by approved pollsters between Oct. 16 and the deadline of Dec. 12.

Here is who has qualified so far, according to a Politico debate tracker:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Sen. Kamala Harris

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Billionaire hedge fund manager Tom Steyer and entrepreneur Andrew Yang are close, according to Politico. Steyer has reached the polling threshold, but not the fundraising one. Yang has cleared the fundraising bar but still needs help in the polls.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is close on the polling requirement but has not reached the fundraising numbers.

Sen. Cory Booker, who was also in Wednesday's debate, has not reached the mark in any polls or the fundraising numbers. Neither has any of the other remaining seven candidates. That includes former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, who entered the race last week.

Also on the outside is former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has hinted at a run but has not officially declared his candidacy.