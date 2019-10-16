WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, who faced a lot of heat from the debate moderators and other candidates on stage Tuesday night, made some bold statements on her way to taking the top spot for speaking times.

Multiple media outlets tracked how long individual candidates spoke at the Democratic Debate in Westerville, Ohio.

At one point Senator Warren, who beat out Joe Biden in speaking time on stage, said, "I think we ought to get out of the Middle East. I don't think we should have troops in the Middle East."

Senator Warren led all of the other candidates on the stage in speaking time at 22 minutes and 47 seconds, according to the New York Times. ABC News, who said they used multiple stop watches to calculate speaking times, reported a different amount of time, but still had Warren as the candidate who spoke the most.

Warren beat out all the other candidates in speaking time by a long shot.

Former Vice President Joe Biden came in second in speaking time out of all of the Democratic candidates on stage at 16 minutes and 39 seconds according to the New York Times.

CNN put Biden's time at 16 minutes and 27 seconds.

Biden began the night facing repeated questions regarding his son's business dealings with Ukraine while the former Vice President was in office. Late Tuesday House Democrats said there wouldn't be a formal vote any time soon for an impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Donald Trump who is accused of asking Ukraine to investigate the former Vice President, who is president Trump's 2020 political opponent in his race for reelection.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, left, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., arrive to participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN/New York Times at Otterbein University, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Westerville, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

AP

ABC News and the New York Times' stop watches both clocked Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar in at third place.

According to the New York Times, the other candidates ranked fourth through twelfth according to speaking times in descending order as follows:

- Texas House Representative Beto O'Rourke

- Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders

- South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg

- California Senator Kamala Harris

- New Jersey Senator Cory Booker

- Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

- Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro

- Hawaii House Representative Tulsi Gabbard

- Billionaire businessman Tom Steyer