Live: Jury selection to begin in Chauvin trial unless higher court intervenes

Potential jurors will report back to the Hennepin County Courthouse after Judge Peter Cahill said selection will continue until a higher court says otherwise.

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday, March 9

Judge to hear pretrial motions from 8-9 a.m. in Derek Chauvin trial

Jury selection to begin at 9 a.m. after one-day delay

Prosecution asks state court of appeals to pause proceedings until related appeals are resolved

Defense asks state Supreme Court to review issue of third-degree murder charge, but wants trial to proceed

Judge: "Unless the court of appeals tells me otherwise, we're going to keep moving."

Potential jurors in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin are expected to return the courtroom Tuesday and the judge in the case, Judge Peter Cahill, says selection will proceed unless a higher court tells him otherwise.

8 a.m.

First at 8 a.m., the judge and both the defense and prosecution met in the courtroom to go over pretrial motions.

The state asked the judge to allow them to introduce evidence of Minneapolis police training that Chauvin received, but may not have been in effect yet at the time of George Floyd's death.

Judge Cahill said he can address that when it comes up, but added, "If it's training that Mr. Chauvin received before the death of Mr. Floyd, I think we have to recognize that it is relevant and that I would allow it regardless of policy."

The judge also ruled on a disagreement about one witness - an off-duty first responder who witnessed George Floyd's death and said she believed he needed medical attention and could have saved him. The judge said the woman may testify, and may say she believed Floyd needed medical help. However, she will not be allowed to say that she could have saved him.

Jury selection had been scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Monday morning, but at a hearing held one hour before, the defense and prosecution faced off over the possible addition of a third-degree murder charge for Chauvin, on top of the second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges the former Minneapolis police officer already faces.

The legal issue of the third-degree charge is working its way through the higher courts. Initially, Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder in George Floyd's death, but the defense asked to have the charge dropped for lack of probable cause and a judge agreed.

Feels like Deja Vu this morning in the Derek Chauvin case, the officer charged with killing George Floyd. Court is scheduled to resume at 8a central with jury selection to start at 9. Here is my thread for 3/9/21 and an article here as a primer. https://t.co/kNypvD7dkl — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 9, 2021

On Friday, March 5, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled that removing the third-degree charge was an error on the judge's part, and that the district court needs to reconsider the state's motion to reinstate third-degree murder.

On Monday, the defense officially asked the Supreme Court to review the third-degree charge.

The prosecution, meanwhile, is asking the court of appeals to order a halt to jury selection until the appeals issues around the third-degree charge are settled. Prosecutor Matthew Frank says the state does not want to choose jurors without knowing the final charges. The defense has filed a response opposing that, and wants the trial to move forward.

While the prosecution and defense argued their positions in the Hennepin County Courthouse, people from more than 20 local organizations chanted, danced and held up protest signs on the streets of downtown Minneapolis, calling for justice and healing for the community.

"We will not rest until we see all four of George Floyd’s killers taken off the streets, and our communities have the power to decide who polices our communities and how our communities are policed," organizers wrote in the description of a Facebook event for the march.

At the end of the day's proceeding, Bridgett Floyd, George Floyd's sister, spoke after being the only family member allowed into the courtroom. COVID restrictions limit the number of people allow inside.

She told reporters outside in an emotional interview that "I just really wanted that officer to know how much love Floyd had," and thanked the community for their support.