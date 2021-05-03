Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said emergency orders and "extraordinary measures" are not justifiable at this point.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is continuing to push back against the ideas of lockdowns and restrictions during the pandemic by taking immediate action to suspend local emergency orders that were put in place earlier in the pandemic.

He also signed a new COVID bill and executive order that will take effect on July 1.

The governor said his suspension of local COVID-related emergency orders, which are currently in place, through his executive power was "the evidence-based thing to do."

DeSantis cited the amount of Floridians vaccinated, the surplus of doses in the state and his want for people in the state to live freely as reasons behind the decision.

The governor added that emergency orders and "extraordinary measures" are not justifiable at this point.

“Given the fact that we have widespread availability of vaccines, that the vaccines are effective I think these emergency orders – the fact is we’re no longer in a state of emergency. All that we have to do to deal with COVID, and we’re not done with it, that does not need an emergency posture by local government to be able to do," DeSantis said.

"We’re gonna be able to handle it. People are gonna be able to make decisions and they have the wherewithal to be able to protect themselves with vaccine if they want," he said in closing.

The governor's decision has already received backlash from St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman, who has been a vocal critic of DeSantis.

"To be clear, cities like St. Pete, Tampa, Orlando, Miami and Miami Beach, saved Florida and the governor's behind throughout this pandemic. Can you imagine if each city had been led by Ron DeSantis? How many lives would have been lost? What would our economy look like today?" Kriseman wrote.

To be clear, cities like St. Pete, Tampa, Orlando, Miami and Miami Beach, saved Florida and the governor's behind throughout this pandemic. Can you imagine if each city had been led by Ron DeSantis? How many lives would have been lost? What would our economy look like today? — Rick Kriseman (@Kriseman) May 3, 2021

Nearly a week ago, on April 27, DeSantis extended Florida's COVID-19 emergency order for an additional 60 days. It was action that he said was taken to help create in-person and virtual education options for students

“We need a new construct for these emergency powers that have been used throughout the country," the governor said.

According to DeSantis, since the beginning of the pandemic, Florida has worked to lift people up, get them back to work, and keep a healthy economy and society.

“We wanted people to be happy living in Florida,” he added.

The additional legislation signed Monday has DeSantis' "full support" and helps provide safeguards and protections for families, businesses and workers, according to the governor.

Under the bill, a default legal presumption is provided during any emergency that businesses should be free from government mandates to close, and schools should remain open for in-person instruction for children.

It also caps any future local emergency orders, other than hurricane-related action, to a seven-day extension for a maximum period of 42 days and gives DeSantis the authority to invalidate orders that “unnecessarily restricts individual rights or liberties”.

The bill does only apply to government action and cannot force private companies to change their current rules and restrictions.

You can read more about SB 2006 here.

This is a developing story. 10 Tampa Bay has reached out to local governments for a response. This story will be updated as we hear back.