PHOENIX — A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Douglas early Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was recorded 51 kilometers northeast of Douglas around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The coordinates of the earthquake was 31.625°N and 109.117°W.

It was 17.8 kilometers in depth.

It wasn't immediately known whether it caused any damage.

USGS

