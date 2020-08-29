Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick learns of mom's death before scrimmage

The team gathered in prayer as Fitzpatrick departed. Miami's top draft pick QB Tua Tagovailoa says he wasn't nervous to play but 'got emotional when Fitz' had left.

MIAMI — Editor's note: The Fitzpatrick video interview above was published in January.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick's mother died Saturday, and he left a morning scrimmage as it began to be with his family, coach Brian Flores said.

The team gathered in prayer as Fitzpatrick departed. He missed one day of practice last week for personal reasons.

“Our hearts go out to him as a team and an organization,” Flores said. "There are things bigger than football.”

Flores said he didn’t know how long Fitzpatrick would be away from the team. Miami’s first game is Sept. 13 at New England.

Josh Rosen and Tua Tagovailoa took the snaps in Fitzpatrick's absence. For Tagovailoa, Miami's top draft pick, it was the closest he's been to game action since a hip injury ended his Alabama career in November.