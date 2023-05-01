The frozen creamy treat will only be available for a limited time.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Whataburger has just whata-the-doctor ordered... Dr Pepper that is.

Brought back by popular demand, the Whataburger Dr Pepper Shake is rich, tasty and creamy and made using a vanilla shake base and Dr Pepper syrup, says Whataburger.

"Pharmacist Charles Alderton invented Dr Pepper in Waco, Texas, nearly 150 years ago, but he probably never imagined his creation would be enjoyed by millions of people around the world," said Whataburger. "Much less that it would become a fan-favorite shake flavor at Whataburger."

Definitely a fan-favorite, the milkshake is only available for a limited time, so make every sip count while you can.

“Our Dr Pepper Shake is as unique as Dr Pepper itself," said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "This shake lets customers experience their favorite soft drink in a new way."

Curbside pickup and delivery are options on the Whataburger App and at Whataburger.com.

