SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — People across San Diego County reported feeling an earthquake around 3:40 p.m. on Friday.
USGS reported a 3.6 magnitude earthquake near in Warner Springs just north of Julian and west of Borrego Springs, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
It was centered 11.4 miles north of Julian and 17.3 miles north of San Diego County Estates.
It could be felt in Valley Center, Ramona and Torrey Highlands.
The earthquake was about a half-mile deep and was 25.8 miles east of Escondido.