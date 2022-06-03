x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nation World

Earthquake felt across San Diego

USGS reports a 3.6 magnitude earthquake near Warner Springs just north of Julian and west of Borrego Springs Friday morning.
Credit: Petrovich12 - stock.adobe.com

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — People across San Diego County reported feeling an earthquake around 3:40 p.m. on Friday.

USGS reported a 3.6 magnitude earthquake near in Warner Springs just north of Julian and west of Borrego Springs, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. 

It was centered 11.4 miles north of Julian and 17.3 miles north of San Diego County Estates.

It could be felt in Valley Center, Ramona and Torrey Highlands.

The earthquake was about a half-mile deep and was 25.8 miles east of Escondido.

Credit: USGS

Did you feel it? People across San Diego County are reporting feeling an earthquake around 3:40 a.m. USGS reports a 3.6...

Posted by CBS 8 San Diego on Friday, June 3, 2022

    

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

How to donate to the 9Cares Colorado Shares spring food drive