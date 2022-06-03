USGS reports a 3.6 magnitude earthquake near Warner Springs just north of Julian and west of Borrego Springs Friday morning.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — People across San Diego County reported feeling an earthquake around 3:40 p.m. on Friday.

USGS reported a 3.6 magnitude earthquake near in Warner Springs just north of Julian and west of Borrego Springs, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was centered 11.4 miles north of Julian and 17.3 miles north of San Diego County Estates.

It could be felt in Valley Center, Ramona and Torrey Highlands.

The earthquake was about a half-mile deep and was 25.8 miles east of Escondido.

Did you feel it? People across San Diego County are reporting feeling an earthquake around 3:40 a.m. USGS reports a 3.6 magnitude earthquake in Warner Springs just north of Julian and west of Borrego Springs. #earthquake #sandiego pic.twitter.com/0w7wRcVl0f — CBS 8 San Diego (@CBS8) June 3, 2022