Think of the scariest looking spider you can imagine.

Scientists in Africa have found a new one that just upped it. It's a tarantula with a huge horn on its back.

The unusual spider was found in Angola in southwestern Africa. It's been dubbed Ceratogyrus attonitifer. The second part of that name is from the Latin root "attonitis" which means "astonishment," which describes the reaction of the scientists who found it.

The spider belongs to the tarantula group called horned baboon spiders, according to researchers. What makes this tarantula unusual is that the horn is soft and long whereas all other spiders in this group have shorter, harder horns.

Ceratogyrus attonitifer, a tarantula with a horn on its back, was discovered in Angola.

Ian Enelbrecht

As for how deadly the spider could be, it depends on how close you are to a doctor.

"The venom is not considered to be dangerous, though bites may result in infections which can be fatal due to poor medical access," researchers said in the study.