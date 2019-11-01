BARRON, Wis. — Elizabeth Smart says it is a "miracle" that a 13-year-old Wisconsin girl missing for nearly three months has been found safe .

Smart knows a bit about such miracles: She was just 14 when she was abducted from her Salt Lake City home in 2002. She was rescued nine months later.

Jayme Closs disappeared October 15 after her parents were found murdered inside their home in Barron, Wisconsin. She was found Thursday in Gordon, Wis., a town about an hour's drive away from her hometown, after Jayme approached a woman walking her dog, saying she'd been held against her will.

Smart posted Friday on her Instagram account that she was thrilled Jayme had been found. Smart says that while the country celebrates this "happy occasion," the girl's family should be given "space and privacy on their road to finding a new sense of normal and moving forward."

Smart says "whatever other details may surface, the most important will still remain that she is alive."