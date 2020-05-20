Everything coming and leaving Netflix in June 2020

The June Netflix line-up has final seasons of 'Fuller House' and '13 Reasons Why.' Plus, new 'Queer Eye' episodes, a Spike Lee film and Will Ferrell's newest comedy.

WASHINGTON — Netflix has released its list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming site in June, offering users more ways to fill free time they may have from those summer plans canceled by the coronavirus.

The June list includes the final seasons of "Fuller House" and "13 Reasons Why," along with new episodes of "Queer Eye," "The Politician" and "Mr. Iglesias." There's also a new slate of comedy specials featuring George Lopez, Jo Koy and Eric Andrew.

Academy Award winner Spike Lee's new film, "Da 5 Bloods," debuts in mid-June. It's the story of four African-American veterans who return to Vietnam searching for the remains of their fallen leader and the promise of buried treasure.

And later on in June, Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams star in a new Netflix film about two small-town singers who get a chance to compete in the world's biggest song contest, Eurovision.

But with all the new content arriving in June, also comes a host of departures. All three "Matrix" movies will leave Netflix on June 30, along with "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."

With NBCUniversal's new streaming service Peacock debuting in July, all 11 seasons of "Cheers" will also depart Netflix on June 30.

You can see a full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in June below.

Coming to Netflix June 2020

June 1

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Bad News Bears

Cape Fear

Casper

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card

Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card

Clueless

Cocomelon: Season 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The Healer

Inside Man

Lust, Caution

Observe and Report

Priest

The Silence of the Lambs

Starship Troopers

The Boy

The Car (1977)

The Disaster Artist

The Help

The Lake House

The Queen

Twister

V for Vendetta

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

West Side Story

You Don't Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

June 2

Alone: Season 6

Fuller House: The Farewell Season -- Netflix Original

Jimmy and Steph bring their new baby home and dive headfirst into the world of parenting. But no worries: They've got a houseful of hands to help.

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1

True: Rainbow Rescue - Netflix Family

June 3

Killing Gunther

Lady Bird

Spelling the Dream -- Netflix Documentary

Following four hopeful competitors’ journeys, this documentary explores the trend of Indian Americans ruling the Scripps National Spelling Bee since 1999.

June 4

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga -- Netflix Anime

Can You Hear Me / M'entends-tu? -- Netflix Original

June 5

13 Reasons Why: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In the powerful final season of 13 Reasons Why, Liberty High School's Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they can say goodbye, the crew of friends will have to band together one last time to keep a dangerous secret buried, try to make peace with the past four years, and face final, heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever.

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai -- Netflix Film

Hannibal: Season 1-3

The Last Days of American Crime -- Netflix Film

Queer Eye: Season 5 -- Netflix Original

The Fab Five head to historic Philadelphia to make over a new cast of everyday heroes, from a hardworking DJ to a struggling dog groomer.

June 6

Queen of the South: Season 4

June 7

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 -- Netflix Original

June 8

Before I Fall

June 10

Curon - Netflix Series

DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5

Lenox Hill -- Netflix Documentary

Middle Men

My Mister: Season 1

Reality Z -- Netflix Original

June 11

Pose: Season 2

June 12

Da 5 Bloods -- Netflix Film

From Academy Award® Winner Spike Lee comes a New Joint: the story of four African-American Vets — Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) — who return to Vietnam. Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul's concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of Man and Nature — while confronted by the lasting ravages of The Immorality of The Vietnam War.

Dating Around: Season 2 -- Netflix Original

F is for Family: Season 4 -- Netflix Original



Jo Koy: In His Elements -- Netflix Comedy Special

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 -- Netflix Family

ONE PIECE: Alabasta

ONE PIECE: East Blue

ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island

ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line

Pokémon Journeys: The Series -- Netflix Family

The Search -- Netflix Original

The Woods -- Netflix Original

June 13

Alexa & Katie Part 4 -- Netflix Family



How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6

Milea

June 14

Marcella: Season 3 -- Netflix Original



June 15

Underdogs

June 16

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

The Darkness

Frost/Nixon

June 17

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn

Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 -- Netflix Original

June 18

A Whisker Away -- Netflix Anime



The Order: Season 2 -- Netflix Original

June 19

Babies: Part 2 -- Netflix Documentary



Father Soldier Son -- Netflix Documentary



Feel the Beat -- Netflix Film

After failing to make it on Broadway, April returns to her hometown and reluctantly begins training a misfit group of young dancers for a competition.

Floor Is Lava -- Netflix Original



Lost Bullet -- Netflix Film



Girls from Ipanema: Season 2 -- Netflix Original

One-Way To Tomorrow -- Netflix Film



The Politician: Season 2 -- Netflix Original

Rhyme Time Town -- Netflix Family



Wasp Network -- Netflix Film

June 21

Goldie

June 22

Dark Skies

June 23

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything -- Netflix Comedy Special

June 24

Athlete A -- Netflix Documentary

Follow the Indianapolis Star reporters that broke the story about USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar's abuse and hear from gymnasts like Maggie Nichols.

Crazy Delicious -- Netflix Original

Nobody Knows I'm Here / Nadie sabe que estoy aquí -- Netflix Film

June 26

Amar y vivir -- Netflix Original

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga -- Netflix Film

Two small-town singers seize a chance to fulfill their dream of competing in the world's biggest song contest. Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams star.

Home Game -- Netflix Documentary

From voodoo wrestling in the Congo to roller derby in Texas, this docuseries explores unusual and thrilling sports traditions around the world.

Straight Up

June 29

Bratz: The Movie

June 30

Adú -- Netflix Film



BNA -- Netflix Anime



George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half -- Netflix Comedy Special

Comedy legend George Lopez returns to his stand-up roots making his Netflix original comedy special debut with We’ll Do It For Half.

What's leaving Netflix in June 2020

June 1

The King's Speech

June 3

God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness

June 4

A Perfect Man

June 7

Equilibrium

From Paris with Love

June 9

Mad Men: Season 1-7

June 10

Standoff

June 11

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: Series 1

June 12

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire

June 13

Cutie and the Boxer

June 16

The Stanford Prison Experiment

June 22

Tarzan

Tarzan 2

June 24

Avengers: Infinity War

June 27

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

June 29

The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Season 1-2

June 30

21

The Amityville Horror

The Andy Griffith Show: Season 1-8

Blow

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Brooklyn's Finest

Center Stage

Chasing Amy

Cheers: Season 1-11

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

Click

Cloverfield

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Duchess

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Ghost Rider

Happyish: Season 1

Here Alone

Inception

Instructions Not Included

The Invention of Lying

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kiss the Girls

The Last Samurai

Limitless: Season 1

Little Monsters

Mansfield Park

The Mask of Zorro

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Minority Report

Patriot Games

Philadelphia

The Polar Express

Race to Witch Mountain

The Ring

Scary Movie

Sliver

Stuart Little 2

Tremors

Tremors 2: Aftershocks

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins

Tremors 5: Bloodline

What Lies Beneath