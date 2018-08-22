SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook said it foiled political influence campaigns originating out of Iran and Russia that targeted U.S. users and users in other countries ahead of the midterm elections.

This marked the first time another nation-state actor, Iran, was implicated in a campaign which mimicked previous Kremlin-linked efforts to stir political discord around hot-button social issues.

The social media giant says it has not found a connection between the campaigns.

Facebook started investigating coordinated activity by a network of Facebook pages after being alerted by a cybersecurity firm FireEye. The investigation uncovered additional accounts and pages. In all, Facebook says it has removed 652 pages, groups and accounts for "coordinated inauthentic behavior."

Through the investigation, Facebook said it linked the network to Iranian state media using website registration information, as well as IP addresses and Facebook pages which had the same administrators.

"When you operate services at the scale of the ones that we do, you are going to see all of the good things that people can do around the world and you are going to see people try to abuse the services in every way possible as well. Certainly that has been a theme we have been focused on for the last couple of years, making sure that it is hard for anyone to abuse the services including now nation states and folks who have very sophisticated and well funded efforts," CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during a call with reporters. "While the efforts here are still early, this is starting to show some real progress."

The accounts and pages typically posed as news or other organizations which shared information in multiple countries without revealing their true identity.

One part of the network “Quest 4 Truth,” claimed to be an independent Iranian media organization, but is in fact linked to Press TV, an English-language news network affiliated with Iranian state media, Facebook said.

The accounts which attempted to conceal their location were created in 2013. In 2017, they began increasing their focus on the U.S. and the UK.

Sen. Mark Warner, vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said the discovery underscores that other foreign governments are "following the Kremlin's playbook" in targeting Facebook users to disrupt U.S. elections.

During and after the U.S. presidential election in 2016, Facebook unwittingly hosted hundreds of pages and accounts later connected to the Internet Research Agency in St. Petersburg, Russia. The Kremlin-linked operation also bought thousands of ads targeting Americans with politically divisive messages.

"This is further evidence that foreign adversaries are actively using social media to divide Americans and undermine our democratic institutions," Warner said in a statement. "I’ve been saying for months that there’s no way the problem of social media manipulation is limited to a single troll farm in St. Petersburg, and that fact is now beyond a doubt."

