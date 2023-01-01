Idaho murders suspect's family releases statement

Parents of the suspect in the University of Idaho murders case have released a statement for the first time since their son’s arrest.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The parents of the suspect in the University of Idaho murders case have released a statement for the first time since their son’s arrest.

Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Washington State University Ph.D. student, was arrested on Friday in connection with the deaths of four University of Idaho students.

“First and foremost we care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children. There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them,” said the family through their son’s public defender, Jason LaBar, Esq. The statement goes on to read, “We will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family we will love and support our son and brother. We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions.”

Investigators believe that the four college students and victims were likely sleeping in an off-campus home on Nov. 13 when they were stabbed multiple times and killed.

Meanwhile in Monroe County, Pennsylvania early Friday morning, Kohberger was home with his parents when they got a knock at the door and saw their house surrounded by police, according to Kohberger's public defender. LaBar said the family was cooperative, but taken aback.

“What they're hearing is not that the Bryan they know and love, and so it's really out of character,” said LaBar.

Labar said Kohberger was shocked by his arrest and is eager to be exonerated.

“He implicitly denied any involvement,” said LaBar.

Washington State University police assisted in the execution of search warrants Friday at Kohberger’s apartment and office, which are both located on the WSU Pullman campus.

“I mean, it's just nuts,” said Nephi Duff, who lives in the same Pullman apartment building as Kohberger. “I’m just kind of dumbfounded that, ya know, that this could be going on right here. Or-- somebody could be conspiring to do something like that right here."

Another neighbor who preferred not to be identified said she knew Kohberger, and that he was polite and seemed normal, but often made strange noises in the middle of the night, as if he were cleaning or using tools.

“It’s just very loud sounds,” the neighbor said. “So he’d kind of wake us up… and then sometimes I’d just think, 'Okay, what is happening?’”

Kohberger remains in Pennsylvania and is set to appear in court on Tuesday. At that time, his public defender says he plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought back to Idaho— possibly as soon as Tuesday night into Wednesday morning— to face the murder charges.