An athlete at heart, Brooklyn, who was nicknamed "Mighty," was always into soccer. She was a star player for the Dallas Texans team.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GARLAND, Texas — For the first time, WFAA is hearing from the father of a teenager killed by an alleged drunk driver earlier this month.

Brooklyn Moran, 13, was killed on Friday, Sept. 9, after an alleged drunk driver, identified as Jeremy Spencer, crashed head on into the car she was riding in with her mother and a friend.

Her mom Brittney is still hospitalized. Police said her friend was okay.

“It does somewhat smell like her,” said David Moran, Brooklyn’s father, as he held onto the blanket Brooklyn had on her in the crash.

All Moran and his wife have left of their daughter are memories.

“She keeps saying she wants to hold her and touch her,” said Moran, as he talked about his wife, Brittney.

Officers say the crash happened on Castle Drive near Tolar Road in Garland.

“So close to where this happened? 30 seconds away,” Moran said. "Was just on her way home."

Moran and his wife donated all of Brooklyn’s organs.

“She gave up her eyes. Her lungs, heart,” he said.

Her heart is going to a person who is about Brooklyn’s size.

“It’s going to be a big heart, and it will pump good for her,” said Moran.

An athlete at heart, Brooklyn, who was nicknamed "Mighty," was always into soccer. She was a star player for the Dallas Texans team.

“She started when she was 4 years old,” said Moran.

Brooklyn proudly collected her medals.

“This was all of her medals and we’re still counting on more,” said David, as he showed WFAA the medals hanging up in Brooklyn’s room.

She was number 13, a shirt Moran wears close to his heart.

“I feel close to her with it,” he said.

He feels even closer by tightly holding onto a cross that Brooklyn held before she died.

“The closeness to Christ, this gives her life after death,” said Moran.

He told WFAA his wife will remain hospitalized for a few months. Brittney Moran will be taken to her daughter’s funeral in an ambulance, in her hospital bed.

If you would like to know more information about Brooklyn’s funeral visit: https://www.williamsfuneral.com/obituary/brooklyn-moran.

The family has set up a Zelle account if you would like to help with expenses. The number is 469-703-3339.