The FDA is telling the makers of Purell hand sanitizers to stop claiming that their products can help eliminate viruses like the flu, norovirus, MRSA and even Ebola.

The agency sent a warning letter to Gojo Industries laying out what it says are unproven claims made about Purell products. These claims have been made on the company's website and in social media posts, according to the FDA. Read the letter here

According to CNN, the FDA says such marketing claims could potentially label the sanitizer as a pharmaceutical drug and not a sanitizing product that can be sold over the counter.

The products include:

PURELL Healthcare Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gentle & Free Foam

PURELL Healthcare Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel

PURELL Healthcare Advanced Hand Sanitizer Foam

PURELL Healthcare Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gentle & Free Foam ES6 Starter Kit

PURELL Healthcare Advanced Hand Sanitizer ULTRA NOURISHING

RELATED: China's virus death toll rises to 106 as US moves to evacuate citizens

RELATED: US to expand virus screening at 20 airports for visitors from China

"You should take prompt action to correct the violations cited in this letter. Failure to promptly correct these violations may result in legal action without further notice, including, without limitation, seizure and injunction," the FDA said.

The warning letter does say that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization recommend the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers as preventative measures against some viral outbreaks. Purell is made from ethyl alcohol.

CNN said Gojo Industries could not immediately be reached for comment. TEGNA has also reached out for comment.