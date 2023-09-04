Jill Biden tests positive for COVID, experiencing mild symptoms

The first lady is experiencing mild symptoms and will stay at their home in Delaware, a spokesperson said. The president tested negative.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, her spokesperson said in a statement Monday evening.

She is experiencing mild symptoms and will stay at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

President Joe Biden was tested the first lady's positive result and tested negative, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. The president will be tested regularly this week and monitored for symptoms.

Jill Biden, 72, previously tested positive for COVID-19 in August 2022 and was prescribed the anti-viral drug Paxlovid. She tested positive again in an apparent "rebound" case after initially testing negative. The president also suffered a rebound case earlier that month after an initial recovery from the virus.