Cough keeps Melania Trump off the campaign trail

Her chief of staff says the first lady has decided not to accompany President Donald Trump to a campaign rally Tuesday evening in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Melania Trump’s return to the campaign trail will have to wait.

Her chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, said Tuesday that Mrs. Trump continues to feel better every day following her recent recovery from COVID-19 but has a lingering cough.

Grisham says the first lady has decided not to accompany President Donald Trump to a campaign rally Tuesday evening in Erie, Pennsylvania, out of an abundance of caution.

Her last public appearance was during the Sept. 29 presidential debate in Ohio and she and the Republican president received their positive test results in early October.

Mrs. Trump recently announced that she has recovered from a bout with COVID-19 that included headaches, body aches and fatigue. She also revealed that the couple’s 14-year-old son, Barron, had contracted the virus, never had symptoms and has since tested negative.

Credit: AP
President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump arrives to speak at his re-election kickoff rally at the Amway Center, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Orlando. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)