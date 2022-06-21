The former Purdue basketball star was picked in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft.

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. — Former Purdue basketball star and NBA player Caleb Swanigan has died at 25.

Swanigan led Homestead to a state title in 2015 and was named "Mr. Basketball that same year.

Swanigan went on to be a standout at Purdue University, unanimously chosen as the Big Ten Player of the Year and consensus 1st Team All-American during his sophomore season.

Swanigan was then drafted by the Portland Trailblazers and played in the NBA from 2017-2019 with the Trailblazers and Sacramento Kings. Swanigan completed his degree in Educational History during his rookie year in the NBA.

Purdue Mens Basketball tweeted about Swanigan's death, saying, "Devastated. Our thoughts and prayers to Caleb Swanigan’s family and friends. The world lost a gentle soul last night. Love you Biggie."

💔 Devastated.



Our thoughts and prayers to Caleb Swanigan’s family and friends. The world lost a gentle soul last night.



Love you Biggie. pic.twitter.com/spU2hQtJdi — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) June 21, 2022

Swanigan was adopted as a child and had shared how he had experienced homelessness. He also spoke openly about his experience with childhood obesity and his work in the community with FoodCorps, a national organization that puts healthy food in schools.