Funny Cide, winner of the 2003 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, has died

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Funny Cide, winner of the 2003 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, and Hall of Champions Resident, has died.
According to a Facebook post from the Kentucky Horse Park, he died on Sunday, July 16 due to complications from colic.
"He will be greatly missed by his friends at the Kentucky Horse Park, Sackatoga Stable, and all his devoted fans," a portion of the statement read.
Officials said the Hall of Champions barn will be closed on Sunday.
