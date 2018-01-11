WATCH LIVE
Photo by: Stephen Dunn/Getty Images
Former San Francisco Giant Willie McCovey on the field prior to the last regular season game at Candlestick Park between the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons on December 23, 2013 in San Francisco, California.

NATION-WORLD

Giants Hall of Famer Willie McCovey has died at age 80

The baseball legend died peacefully Wednesday afternoon after a long history of 'health issues,' San Francisco Giants announced.
Author: JANIE McCAULEY , AP Baseball Writer
Published: 8:37 PM EDT October 31, 2018
Updated: 8:41 PM EDT October 31, 2018

SAN FRANCISCO — Willie McCovey, the sweet-swinging Hall of Famer nicknamed "Stretch" for his 6-foot-4 height and those long arms, has died. He was 80.

The San Francisco Giants announced his death, saying the fearsome hitter passed "peacefully" Wednesday afternoon "after losing his battle with ongoing health issues."

He had attended games at AT&T Park as recently as the final game of the season.

Even four-plus decades later, it still stung for the left-handed slugging McCovey that he never won a World Series after coming so close. He lined out to end the Giants' 1962 World Series loss to the Yankees.

McCovey had been getting around in a wheelchair in recent years because he could no longer rely on his once-dependable legs, yet was still regularly seen at the ballpark in his private suite.

