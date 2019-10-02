The Recording Academy's Grammy Awards honors the best in music, and these musicians, songwriters, entertainers and more took home trophies on Sunday.
The 61st annual Grammy Awards airs live on Feb. 10. Here is a list of the winners (in bold) and nominees. You can see the full list of winners here.
This list will be updated throughout the show:
Album of the year
Invasion Of Privacy — Cardi B
By The Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile
Scorpion — Drake
H.E.R. — H.E.R.
Beerbongs & Bentleys — Post Malone
Dirty Computer — Janelle Monáe
Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By (Various Artists)
Record of the year (goes to artist, engineers, mixers)
"I Like It" — Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile
"This Is America" — Childish Gambino
"God's Plan" — Drake
"Shallow" — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
"All The Stars" — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
"Rockstar" — Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage
"The Middle" — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Song of the year (goes to writers)
"All The Stars," Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)
"Boo'd Up," Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)
"God's Plan," Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)
"In My Blood," Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)
"The Joke," Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
"The Middle," Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)
"Shallow," Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
"This Is America," Donald Glover & Ludwig Göransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
Best new artist
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Pop categories
Pop solo performance
"Colors" — Beck
"Havana (Live)" — Camila Cabello
"God Is A Woman" — Ariana Grande
WINNER: "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)" — Lady Gaga
"Better Now" — Post Malone
Pop duo/group performance
"Fall In Line" — Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato
"Don't Go Breaking My Heart — Backstreet Boys
"'S Wonderful — Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
"Shallow" — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
"Girls Like You" — Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B
"Say Something — Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton
"The Middle — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Pop vocal album
Camila — Camila Cabello
Meaning Of Life — Kelly Clarkson
WINNER: Sweetener — Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes
Beautiful Trauma — P!nk
Reputation — Taylor Swift
Country categories
Country solo performance
"Wouldn't It Be Great?" — Loretta Lynn
"Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters" — Maren Morris
WINNER: "Butterflies" — Kacey Musgraves
"Millionaire" — Chris Stapleton
"Parallel Line" — Keith Urban
Country duo/group performance
"Shoot Me Straight" — Brothers Osborne
WINNER: "Tequila" — Dan + Shay
"When Someone Stops Loving You" — Little Big Town
"Dear Hate" — Maren Morris
"Meant To Be" — Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Country album
Unapologetically — Kelsea Ballerini
Port Saint Joe — Brothers Osborne
Girl Going Nowhere — Ashley McBryde
Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
From A Room: Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton
Country song (goes to songwriters)
"Break Up In The End" — Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill & Jon Nite, songwriters (Cole Swindell)
"Dear Hate" — Tom Douglas, David Hodges & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill)
"I Lived It" — Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley & Ben Hayslip, songwriters (Blake Shelton)
WINNER: "Space Cowboy" — Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
"Tequila" — Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds & Dan Smyers, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
"When Someone Stops Loving You" — Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Little Big Town)
Rock categories
Rock album
Rainier Fog — Alice In Chains
Mania — Fall Out Boy
Prequelle — Ghost From
The Fires — Greta Van Fleet
Pacific Daydream — Weezer
Alternative music album
Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino — Arctic Monkeys
WINNER: Colors — Beck
Utopia — Bjork
American Utopia — David Byrne
Masseduction — St. Vincent
Rock performance (single or track)
"Four Out Of Five" — Arctic Monkeys
"When Bad Does Good" — Chris Cornell
"Made An America" — Fever 333
"Highway Tune" — Greta Van Fleet
"Uncomfortable" — Halestorm
Metal performance
"Condemned To The Gallows" — Between The Buried And Me
"Honeycomb" — Deafheaven
"Electric Messiah" — High On Fire
"Betrayer" — Trivium
"On My Teeth" — Underoath
Rock song (goes to songwriters)
"Black Smoke Rising" — Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)
"Jumpsuit" — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
"Mantra" — Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)
"Masseduction" — Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)
"Rats" — Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)
Rap categories
Rap performance (single or track)
"Be Careful" — Cardi B
"Nice For What" — Drake
"King's Dead" — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake
"Bubblin" — Anderson .Paak
"Sicko Mode" — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee
Rap album
Invasion Of Privacy — Cardi B
Swimming — Mac Miller
Victory Lap — Nipsey Hussle
Daytona — Pusha T
Astroworld — Travis Scott
Rap song (goes to songwriters)
"God's Plan” — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)
“King's Dead” — Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn & Michael Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake)
“Lucky You” — R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels & J. Sweet, songwriters (Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas)
“Sicko Mode” — Khalif Brown, RogÃ©t Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim & Cydel Young, songwriters (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee)
“Win” — K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels & C. Thompson, songwriters (Jay Rock)
R&B categories
R&B album
Sex & Cigarettes — Toni Braxton
Good Thing — Leon Bridges
Honestly — Lalah Hathaway
H.E.R. —H.E.R.
Gumbo Unplugged — PJ Morton
Urban contemporary album
Everything Is Love — The Carters
The Kids Are Alright — Chloe x Halle
Chris Dave And The Drumhedz — Chris Dave And The Drumhedz
War & Leisure — Miguel
Ventriloquism — Meshell Ndegeocello
R&B performance
"Long As I Live" — Toni Braxton
"Summer" — The Carters
"Y O Y" — Lalah Hathaway
"Best Part" — H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar
"First Began" — PJ Morton
Traditional R&B performance
“Bet Ain't Worth The Hand” — Leon Bridges
“Don't Fall Apart On Me Tonight” — Bettye LaVette
“Honest” — Major
“How Deep Is Your Love” — PJ Morton Featuring Yebba
“Made For Love” — Charlie Wilson Featuring Lalah Hathaway
R&B song (goes to songwriters)
“Boo'd Up” — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)
“Come Through And Chill — Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi)
“Feels Like Summer” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
“Focus” — Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“Long As I Live — Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)
American roots music categories
American roots performance
“Kick Rocks” — Sean Ardoin
“Saint James Infirmary Blues” — Jon Batiste
WINNER: “The Joke” — Brandi Carlile
“All On My Mind” — Anderson East
“Last Man Standing” — Willie Nelson
American roots song
“All The Trouble” -— Waylon Payne, Lee Ann Womack & Adam Wright, songwriters (Lee Ann Womack)
“Build A Bridge” — Jeff Tweedy, songwriter (Mavis Staples)
WINNER: “The Joke” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
“Knockin' On Your Screen Door” — Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)
“Summer's End” — Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)
Other categories
Music video
Apes*** — The Carters
Ricky Saiz, video director; Mélodie Buchris, Natan Schottenfels & Erinn Williams, video producers
WINNER: This is America — Childish Gambino
Hiro Murai, video director; Ibra Ake, Jason Cole & Fam Rothstein, video producers
I'm Not Racist — Joyner Lucas
Joyner Lucas & Ben Proulx, video directors; Joyner Lucas, video producer
Pynk — Janelle Monáe
Emma Westenberg, video director; Justin Benoliel & Whitney Jackson, video producers
Mumbo Jumbo — Tierra Whack
Marco Prestini, video director; Sara Nassim, video producer
Song written for visual media
"All The Stars" — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)
Track from: "Black Panther"
"Mystery Of Love" — Sufjan Stevens
Track from: "Call Me By Your Name"
"Remember Me" — Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade, written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez
Track from: "Coco"
WINNER: "Shallow" — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, written by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt
Track from: "A Star Is Born"
"This Is Me" — Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble, written by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul
Track from: "The Greatest Showman"
Soundtrack for visual media
Call Me By Your Name
Deadpool 2
The Greatest Showman
Lady Bird
Stranger Things
Comedy album
Annihilation, Patton Oswalt
WINNER: Equanimity & The Bird Revelation, Dave Chappelle
Noble Ape, Jim Gaffigan
Standup For Drummers, Fred Armisen
Tamborine, Chris Rock
Musical theater album
WINNER: The Band's Visit
Carousel
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
My Fair Lady
Once On This Island
Spoken word album
Accessory To War (Neil deGrasse Tyson & Avis Lang), Courtney B. Vance
Calypso, David Sedaris
Creative Quest, Questlove
WINNER: Faith - A Journey For All, Jimmy Carter
The Last Black Unicorn, Tiffany Haddish