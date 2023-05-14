Morant was previously suspended for displaying a firearm at Shotgun Willie's in Glendale in March.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have suspended Ja Morant from "all team activities" pending League review after another social media post showed Morant holding what appeared to be a gun.

Morant could be seen in a parked car on an Instagram live video on Saturday briefly flashing what appeared to be a handgun.

Morant previously caught the attention of an NBA investigation into a livestream for the same reason in March, resulting in an eight-game suspension.

Police in Glendale, Colorado did not press charges against the Memphis Grizzlies star for that incident.

In March, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said the team would "support" Ja through "an ongoing healing process," but also that they were going to "hold him accountable."

In mid-March, ESPN reported that Morant checked into a counseling program in Florida.

"I'm completely sorry for that," Morant said after practice speaking in late March after concluding his original eight-game suspension. "My job now is, like I said, to be more responsible, smarter, and don't cause any of that no more."

Morant's original statement through NBA insiders shared that he took "full responsibility" for his actions and that he was going to "take some time away" in order to "get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress."

Tennessee senator London Lamar weighed in on Morant's suspension:

I will say this! Guns are completely legal in Tennessee AND Ja’s season is over. Did he actually violate any laws or rules? Also how many Grizzlies owners/supporters are republicans who vote against gun reform. The bias in outrage is unfair! — Senator London Lamar (@SenatorLamar) May 14, 2023