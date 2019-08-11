More than 130,000 pounds of ground beef has been recalled in five states because it may contain plastic.

The USDA says the recall by Rastelli Bros., Inc. affects raw ground beef produced from Oct. 3 to Oct. 15, 2019.

The beef was sold as:

16-oz vacuum sealed packages containing “NATURE'S RANCHER 100% GRASS FED ORGANIC GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN, 15% FAT” with case code 9276, 9283, 9287, or 9288 and use or freeze by dates of 10/24/19, 10/31/19, 11/04/19, 11/07/19, and 11/11/19.

16-oz vacuum sealed packages containing “NATURE'S RANCHER 100% GRASS FED ORGANIC GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN, 7% FAT” with case code 9276, 9283, 9287, or 9288 and use or freeze by dates of 10/24/19, 10/31/19, 11/04/19, 11/07/19, and 11/11/19.

The packing has the establishment number “EST. 7877-A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

They were sent to retailers in Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, and Maryland.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions, according to USDA, but the beef may still be in consumers' freezers. The beef should not be eaten, but instead thrown away or returned to where they were purchased.