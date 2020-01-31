A forever stamp honoring late journalist Gwen Ifill was issued Thursday by the U.S. Postal Service.

The stamp is the 43rd in the USPS's Black Heritage collection.

The USPS calls Ifill one of America's most esteemed journalists.

"Among the first African Americans to hold prominent positions in both broadcast and print journalism she was a trailblazer in the profession," USPS said in a statement.

Ifill's career started in newspapers, working for the New York Times and Washington Post before moving to television. She was a Capitol Hill reporter for NBC News before moving to PBS.

Ifill died in 2016 after a battle with cancer. She was 61.