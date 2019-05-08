EL PASO, Texas — He fought — and fought hard — but Juan Velazquez died following multiple surgeries attempting to save him after he was among those shot at an El Paso Walmart Saturday.

Those are the words Velazquez's stepson and Colorado resident Alvaro Mena used in an interview with NBC Monday.

Mena, along with his niece Daisy Fuentes, traveled to El Paso after learning his stepfather and mom, Juan and Nicholasa Velazquez, were victims of the mass shooting.

"That's their Walmart; that's the Walmart they go every time," Mena said.

"He did fight. He did fight a lot. He went through a lot of surgeries," Mena said. "So, he fought [until] the last minute, but he just got tired."

Nicholasa Velazquez remains hospitalized and is stable, according to NBC.

"My mom is doing better. She’s doing way better. So, that’s where we’re at now," Mena said.

Mena said Juan and Nicholasa Velazquez were shot before they got out of the car.

"They parked and they couldn't even get out of the car and they got shot," Mena said. "They were just barely getting in the lot and they got shot."

Twenty-two people so far have died as a result of Saturday's attack in which the suspect is accused of shooting people inside the Walmart store and in the parking lot during the busy Back-to-School shopping day. Dozens more were wounded.

The suspect has since been identified as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas. He has been booked into the El Paso County Jail on capital murder charges, and authorities are seeking the death penalty.

A Justice Department official said the federal government is treating the shooting as a domestic terrorism case.

