HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Cases of Coors Light spilled out along Interstate 75 south in Hernando County after multiple semi-trucks collided early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at 6:12 a.m. at mile marker 296 in Brooksville, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It temporarily shut down the southbound lanes of the interstate, forcing traffic to be diverted at State Road 50.

The inside shoulder and southbound travel lanes of I-75 reopened around 8:30 a.m.

FHP says the crash began when one semi-truck collided with another while changing lanes, causing them to come to a rest in the outside shoulder and outside lane. Two more semi-trucks and a pickup truck then stopped behind the semi-truck in the outside lane.

That's when a fifth semi-truck carrying Coors Light beer failed to stop, colliding with the row of trucks, including one which was transporting concrete.

Both the concrete and beer cases spilled along the roadway.

Minor injuries were reported by the occupants of the pickup truck.