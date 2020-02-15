COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — HGTV's "House Hunters" made history this week by featuring a polygamous throuple -- three people in a romantic relationship.

During Wednesday's episode, titled "Three's Not a Crowd in Colorado Springs," Angelica (Geli), Brian and Lori looked for a new home, according to the description on HGTV's website.

Like all participants on the show, there was a long list of must-haves for their new home including a three-car garage and a master bathroom that could fit three sinks.

During the episode, it was explained that Brian and Lori got married in 2002 and they have two children together. The couple said they then fell in love with Geli after meeting her in a bar.

The trio then entered into a relationship with Brian and Lori exchanging vows with Geli in a commitment ceremony in Aruba, a few weeks before taping "House Hunters."

Viewers had a lot to say and very mixed emotions about the throuple on social media, with some praising HGTV for featuring a polyamorous relationship, while others voiced their disapproval.

One Twitter user in 2017 practically predicted the episode. The tweet read, "[I] would love to see a throuple featured on house hunters and watch them joke about needing a triple vanity in the en suite."

HGTV retweeted the spot on prediction saying, "DM us some lotto numbers, mystical time traveler."

NBC News reported that consensual non-monogamy, which includes polyamory, is not uncommon, according to a 2016 study. It found that over 20% of the several thousand U.S. adults surveyed reported having at some point in their lives experienced this nontraditional romantic arrangement.

The home the throuple picked was over budget, but the family of five all loved it and it had incredible views of surrounding mountains.

