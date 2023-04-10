Hilary Swank gives birth to twins

"It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it," the two-time Oscar winner announced.

WASHINGTON — Hilary Swank has announced she's given birth to twins.

The two-time Oscar winner welcomed her twins with husband Philip Schneider.

"It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it," the 48-year-old actress announced on Instagram Sunday. "Happy Easter! ... Posting from pure Heaven."

The announcement included a photo of her holding her babies in front of a sunset.

The "Alaska Daily" actress first announced back in October that she was pregnant with twins and said that the revelation might've explained some of her actions on set of her ABC series.

“You don’t tell for 12 weeks for a certain reason. But then, like, you’re growing and you’re using the bathroom a lot and you’re eating a lot. I’m sure there’s been conversations, and when I get back to the set, people will be like, ‘Oh, it all makes sense now,' she said during during press interviews in New York.

At the time Swank had just finished filming the fifth episode of the series, which debuted in October on ABC and said she was looking forward to "seeing how much my body’s changed. It'll be interesting to see.”

The show follows Swank as an investigative journalist named Eileen who gets lured to Alaska by a former colleague to look into an ongoing case of murdered Indigenous women.

The story is based on a real decades-old problem of missing and murdered Alaska Native women and Swank hopes the show might put a spotlight on these cases.

Since her announcement, Swank has been keeping fans updated on her pregnancy milestones on social media.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.