'Hocus Pocus 2' coming to Disney+ in Fall 2022

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will be bringing the Sanderson Sisters back to life in the long-awaited 'Hocus Pocus' sequel.

WASHINGTON — It's official, the original Sanderson Sisters will be back next year for Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2."

Bette Midler, who played Winifred Sanderson in the original 1993 "Hocus Pocus" movie, tweeted Thursday that the sequel will be released on Disney+ in Fall 2022.

Disney confirmed that Midler will be joined by her original co-stars, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, who played Sarah and Mary Winifred, respectively.

"Sistaaaahs! It's been 300 years... But we’re BACK!" Midler tweeted. "#HocusPocus2 arrives Fall 2022 on @DisneyPlus."

Midler's tweet also included a photo of the upcoming movie's logo.

The original film followed the three witches as they are awakened by a teenage boy in Salem, Massachusetts on Halloween night.

In “Hocus Pocus 2,” three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world.

While "Hairspray" director Adam Shankman was originally lined up to direct, he's been replaced by "Step Up" director Anne Fletcher.

"As heartbroken as I am that I won’t be able to direct my friends Bette, Sarah Jessica and Kathy in what is sure to be nothing short of a major event for Disney+ due to scheduling conflicts, I couldn’t be more pleased to be handing over the reins to Anne, who has brought so much laughter and joy into people’s lives with her previous work,” Shankman, who will serve as an executive producer, said in a statement. He's also currently directing the "Enchanted" sequel for Disney's streaming platform.