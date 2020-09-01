House Democrats are preparing to pass a measure Thursday that would limit President Donald Trump’s ability to take military action against Iran.

It might be only a symbolic gesture by Democratic lawmakers, who have criticized Trump for not consulting with leaders of both parties when he decided to order a drone strike that killed Iran’s top military leader, Gen. Qassem Soleimani .

Republicans in the Senate are unlikely to approve the measure even if House Republicans fall short in their effort to oppose it.

The measure is a special type of resolution that doesn’t get the president’s signature, and the two parties disagree over whether it would have the force of law even if it does pass Congress.

There is a similar proposal by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. It faces a difficult road to passage in the Republican-controlled Senate, but it got a shot in the arm from at least two Republican senators following a classified briefing from Trump administration officials Wednesday into the killing of Soleimani.

Sen. Mike Lee of Utah said it was “probably the worst briefing I’ve seen, at least on a military issue,” in the nine years he’s served in the Senate. He also said administration officials suggested to lawmakers that it was inappropriate for them to debate the merits of further military action because it might embolden Iran. That didn't sit well with Lee.

“It’s un-American, it’s unconstitutional, and it’s wrong," Lee told reporters.

Lee said he would support Kaine's bill, with amendments.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said the information in the briefing was filled with "general information" but no specifics about the justification to kill Soleimani. He also insisted that the Constitution gives Congress the power to declare war and he disagreed with the notion that the approval for the Iraq war extends to military conflict with Iran.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, said he felt the criticism was an overreaction and said debating the war powers act at this time was unconstitutional and "empowering the enemy."

Most Republicans said they were satisfied with what they were shown in the briefing. Democrats said they were unconvinced on the justification.