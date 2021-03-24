In the 2006 Will Ferrell comedy, Tumlin played the foul-mouthed 10-year-old Walker Bobby.

WASHINGTON — Houston Tumlin, who played one of Will Ferrell's character's sons in "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby,” has died, according to multiple media reports. He was 28.

Tumlin died by suicide on Tuesday afternoon at his home in Pelham, Alabama, the Shelby County coroner confirmed to PEOPLE, TMZ and Deadline.

In the 2006 comedy, Tumlin played the foul-mouthed 10-year-old Walker Bobby, alongside Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jane Lynch and Amy Adams. It was his sole acting credit, according to Deadline.

The former child actor had also served in the Army's 101st Airborn Division at Fort Campbell, TMZ reported.

R.I.P. Houston Tumlin: The actor who played Will Ferrell's son Walker in Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby has died at the age of 28. https://t.co/vC9VzLAGtP pic.twitter.com/sbaeW8UJ3F — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) March 24, 2021

His girlfriend, Charity Robertson, confirmed Tumlin's death in a Facebook post, writing: "I’ve never experienced a hurt like this before."

"Our time together was one of the best experiences of my life. I’ll miss your big heart, caring spirit, infectious laughter, & oh man could the list go on," Robertson wrote.

SGT Houston Tumlin came to me as PVT Tumlin. He showed a lot of spirit, promise, positive energy and was (hands down) one of my best Soldiers in my company. Came ready to work.



Please check on each other. Get help if you need it. We need you. https://t.co/iEXNb8cf9f pic.twitter.com/i6lTsk2rq0 — Geoff Carmichael (@geoffcarmichael) March 24, 2021

Some of y’all might know who this is. This is Houston Tumlin, aka “Hooty”. He was “Walker” in Talladega Nights (Will Ferrell’s Son). I graduated with him and he was one of the funniest guys I’ve ever met. He recently passed, and words can’t describe how hard this is. RIP buddy. pic.twitter.com/aOFkn61dzI — MATCH1N (@match1n_) March 24, 2021