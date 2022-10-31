How to watch 'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' for free this weekend

If you're looking for the Charlie Brown Halloween special, you won't find it on TV. Here's how you can still watch it for free without any streaming subscriptions.

Apple TV+ is once again making the Peanuts special available to watch for free from October 28 through October 31, 2022.

Back in 2020, Apple TV+ became the new home to all things Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang, including the beloved holiday specials. It sparked an outcry when viewers learned that meant the specials wouldn't air on TV for the first time in decades.

While Halloween 2020 came and went without a "Great Pumpkin" sighting on TV, Apple later teamed up with PBS for ad-free broadcasts of “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas."

Last year, all three Peanuts holiday specials once again aired on PBS. However, this year that won't be the case.

PBS confirmed in an e-mail that it does not have the rights to distribute the Peanuts specials this year.

Those who don't have Apple TV+ subscriptions will still be able to watch each of the specials for free for a limited time around the holidays.

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will be available to watch for free from October 28 through October 31; “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will be available November 23 through November 27; and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be available December 22 through December 25.

"It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" premiered on CBS in 1966, then moved to ABC in 2001, where it had aired every year until 2020.

How to watch "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" for free