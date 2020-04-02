Hyundai has announced it has shut down all car factories in South Korea after its supply chain was disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The world's fifth biggest carmaker is the first to suspend output outside China due to the outbreak, according to Transport Topics. In a statement to the New York Times, the company said it was "reviewing various measures to minimize the disruption of its operations, including seeking alternative suppliers in other regions."

Several auto plants in China have already shut down due to the virus, including factories run by Hyundai, Tesla, Ford and Nissan.

More than 20,000 cases of the virus and 425 deaths have been reported in China. The Chinese economy has slowed as the country works to contain the outbreak.

In Hong Kong, hospitals are cutting services as thousands of medical workers strike for a second day to demand that the territory's border with China be shut completely. All but two of Hong Kong's land and sea crossings with the mainland have been closed. The terrority reported its first death from the virus Tuesday, marking the second death from the virus outside of China.