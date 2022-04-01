Virginia Department of Transportation reports I-95 remains closed in the Fredericksburg area Tuesday morning.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Traffic on southbound Interstate 95 remains at a standstill Tuesday morning after Monday's winter storm wreaked havoc on the highway causing crashes, spin-outs, stalled trucks and other blockages.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said I-95 remains closed in both directions in the Fredericksburg area from from exit 152 (Dumfries Road) to exit 104 (Carmel Church) Tuesday and urged drivers to avoid the interstate until lanes reopen and congestion has cleared.

Tow trucks and plows are on the scene and authorities will use every available exit to get stranded drivers off the road, authorities said in a tweet.

Some drivers reported being stuck on the highway for as long as 10 hours overnight.

One driver we spoke with said she left her house in Fredericksburg around 8 p.m. Monday and is still stuck south of Stafford on I-95 Tuesday morning.

"I'm fine, I'm tired," she said. "I didn't expect to be awake at this hour, and I didn't expect to be outside in the snow in gridlock traffic ... All things considered, things could be worse."

She noted a dangerous situation is getting less dangerous because it hasn't snowed for hours. But standstill traffic remains.

I-95 remains closed in the Fredericksburg area. Snow plows & tow trucks are on the scene. Motorists should plan to avoid travel on I-95 in this area until lanes reopen and significant congestion clears the area. pic.twitter.com/atCkun7zId — VDOT (@VaDOT) January 4, 2022

She said she left her home in Fredericksburg for Alexandria when her power went out. She had no idea how bad the backup was until she was in it.

VDOT called the backup "unprecedented" in a statement.

"We know many travelers have been stuck on Interstate 95 in our region for extraordinary periods of time over the past 24 hours, in some cases since Monday morning. This is unprecedented, and we continue to steadily move stopped trucks to make progress toward restoring lanes. In addition to clearing the trucks, we are treating for snow and several inches of ice that has accumulated around them to ensure that when the lanes reopen, motorists can safely proceed to their destination," said Marcie Parker, P.E. VDOT Fredericksburg District Engineer.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's office issued a statement saying they are working alongside Virginia authorities to respond to the situation.