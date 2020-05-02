Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont remain in a tight battle for the lead in the Iowa caucuses following a new round of results released late Tuesday night.

After a daylong delay, the Iowa Democratic Party has now made public 71% of results from all 99 Iowa counties.

Buttigieg holds a slight lead over Sanders in State Delegate Equivalents (SDE), 26.8% to 25.2%. That's followed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (18.4%), former Vice President Joe Biden (15.4%), and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar (12.6%).

Although Buttigieg leads Sanders in SDEs, Sanders leads in both the First Vote (people's initial preference) and Final Vote categories.

First Vote

Sanders: 24.4% Buttigieg: 21.4% Warren: 18.8% Biden: 14.7% Klobuchar: 12.8%

Final Vote

Sanders: 26.2% Buttigieg: 25.2% Warren: 20.6% Biden: 13.2% Klobuchar: 12.4%

How is Buttigieg leading in SDE's even though Sanders is leading in the vote tally?



"Buttigieg basically is doing better in a lot of counties, a lot of precincts that get more state convention delegates than their turnout, at least proportionally, so Buttigieg is benefiting from that," said MSNBC election results expert Steve Kornacki.

In Iowa's most populous county, Polk, Sanders and Buttigieg are tied at 25.9%.

According to a New York Times analysis, both Buttigieg and Sanders have 10 of Iowa's 41 pledged delegates as of late Tuesday night. Warren has four. The remaining 17 have yet to be allocated.

Candidates must win at least 15% of the vote to receive any delegates.

The Associated Press says it is too early to declare a winner.