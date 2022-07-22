Man dies after sinkhole opens under swimming pool, dragging him in

The incident happened during a pool party in Israel. Video from the scene shows the sinkhole quickly swallowing everything including water and inflatable toys.

WASHINGTON — The body of a man who was sucked into a massive sinkhole that opened up at the bottom of a swimming pool in Israel has been recovered, Israeli news outlets report.

The Jerusalem Post reported it took rescue crews several hours to find the 32-year-old man, who was declared dead after being discovered at the bottom of a 15-meter tunnel (nearly 50 feet).

The man was identified as Klil Kimhi of Tel Aviv. His exact cause of death has not been determined. The sinkhole reportedly opened up spontaneously during a company's pool party in Karmei Yosef, Israel.

Ynet News reported that the tunnels that opened up under the pool were in danger of collapsing, slowing rescue efforts as crews worked to reinforce them. A rescue dog was also used in an attempt to locate Kimhi.

Video of the sinkhole went viral after being posted on social media. In the video, water and inflatable toys can be seen being quickly sucked into a hole in the bottom of the pool while people walk around and stand near the edge of the gaping pit.

A 34-year-old man who was also at the party fell into the pit, but only suffered minor injuries, local media reported. Newsweek reported that four other people managed to get out of the rapidly draining pool without being sucked in.

Sinkholes often form as a result of geographical faults or cracks in the ground that allow water to pool underneath the surface. When that water evaporates or dissipates into the surrounding earth, it leaves a cavity in the ground that is susceptible to collapse if put under pressure.

Professor Shmuel Marco of the Tel Aviv geophysics department told Ynet News that the sinkhole was likely a result of human intervention, possibly when building the pool.

"It is likely that water seeped underneath the pool and eroded the ground that was there," he told the outlet. "There are no known natural sinkholes in that area."