Jack White to replace Morgan Wallen as 'SNL' musical guest

Morgan Wallen was removed as musical guest after videos showed him partying last weekend without a mask on among a large group of people.

NEW YORK — Jack White will be the last-minute replacement musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” after country singer Morgan Wallen was dropped for breaking COVID-19 protocols.

Wallen was removed as musical guest on Thursday after TikTok videos showed him partying last weekend without a mask on among a large group of people. Lorne Michaels announced White as a fill-in Friday on the “Today” show.

“Calling somebody on a Thursday to be here for Friday, it’s complicated," said Michaels. "It has to be people who are ready to go. And he’s always good on the show.”

Wallen apologized for what he called his “pretty short-sighted” actions Thursday. “I respect the show’s decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy and I take ownership for this,” the 27-year-old said.

Michaels said the show will invite Wallen again in the future.